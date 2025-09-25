Juventus appoints Darren Burgess as ‘new director’ of performance

An undated photo of former Liverpool fitness guru Darren Burgess (left). — X/@Adelaide_FC

Juventus have announced former Liverpool and Arsenal fitness expert Darren Burgess as their new director of performance.

To acquire the position, Burgess left the Adelaide Crows, an AFL side, after four years. He had joined the Crows from Melbourne, where he assisted in managing the Demons' 2021 Premiership triumph.

The Australian brings more than 25 years of high-performance experience following his spells at Liverpool, Arsenal, the NFL and the NBA.

Juventus, a Serie A club, would work across all the technical areas and age groups to promote performance, innovation and players' well-being.

Burgess described the opportunity as ‘impossible to refuse’, saying the role offers ‘fresh leadership’ and senior executive-level challenges.

"I have always had a passion for the world game, And the scope of this new position is expensive and presents fresh leadership and senior executive level challenges," Burgess stated.

The Crows have named former Port Adelaide fitness manager Ian McKeown as Burgess’s replacement. McKeown most recently worked in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers.

However, with extensive international experience, Burgess has focused on injury prevention, nutrition, and rehabilitation throughout his career.

Club confirmed that he would work closely with the sporting and technical leadership.

Burgess’s appointment is part of a wider effort by Juventus to modernise their backroom system and strengthen support for players at both the senior and youth levels.