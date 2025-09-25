Atletico Madrid boss Simeone praises Julian Alvarez's stunning hat trick

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their third goal against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on September 24, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Diego Simeone praised Julian Alvarez after the forward’s stunning hat-trick sealed Atletico Madrid’s thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Alvarez opened the scoring at the Metropolitano, but Rayo struck back before halftime through Pep Chavarria’s spectacular long-range effort.

The visitors then went ahead early in the second half, only for Alvarez to rescue Atletico with two late goals, including a brilliant 88-minute winner that ended the team’s frustrating run and secured their second La Liga win of the season.

Simeone, 55, praised Alvarez and emphasised how crucial he is to Atletico’s future.

"[Álvarez] is very good -- he's the best player we have. We have to look after him, we have to help him be better. We need to have him here for many years at Atlético Madrid, he's our difference-making player," he said.

Álvarez had only scored one goal this season going into Tuesday's game, and appeared unhappy at being substituted in Atlético's previous match, a disappointing 1-1 draw at Mallorca.

"People said that on social media, but it's more something on the outside than on the inside. Everything is fine. Those weren't the words I used. They were other words, rude words. I was angry with myself because of how the game had gone. But these things always happen with how social media is nowadays."

The win lifts Atletico to ninth position in La Liga with nine points, though they remain nine points behind Real Madrid, whom they face in Saturday’s derby clash.