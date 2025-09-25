Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, Super Four, PAK vs BAN today Match 17

Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in a ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — Geo Super

DUBAI: The 17th match of the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 is being played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The winner of today’s match will face India in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in 25 T20 matches. Out of these, Pakistan has won 20, while Bangladesh has emerged victorious on five occasions.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman.