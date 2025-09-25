Andrew Knizner's first career triple lifts Giants past Cardinals

San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Knizner rounds second base on his triple against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Oracle Park on Sep 24, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Andrew Knizner delivered his first career major league triple in the eighth inning to break a tie, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Wednesday.



Facing his former team, Knizner came through with a liner into shallow center to drive in the go-ahead run, marking his first triple in 972 career plate appearances.

Christian Koss, who had led off the inning with a bloop single and advanced on Drew Gilbert’s groundout, scored the decisive run. Knizner finished with two RBIs, while Koss crossed the plate twice.

The Giants built an early 3-2 lead behind Rafael Devers’ 34th home run of the season, while Casey Schmitt and Bryce Eldridge contributed with multi-hit performances.

The Cardinals managed to level the game in the top of the eighth inning on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly, but Knizner’s timely hit in the bottom half restored the Giants’ advantage.

Jose Butto (W, 5-4) earned the win despite giving up the tying run, while Tristan Beck recorded his second save of the season. Riley O'Brien (L, 2-3) was charged with the loss.

For St. Louis, Sonny Gray turned in a strong outing, striking out seven across six innings, but departed with a no-decision.

The loss dealt a blow to the Cardinals’ postseason hopes, as they remain three and a half games behind the New York Mets in the National League wild-card race with only four games left to play.

Looking ahead, Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas is scheduled to start against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday, while Giants rookie Trevor McDonald will take the mound against the Colorado Rockies.