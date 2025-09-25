Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh stands between Pakistan vs India dream final

The collage of photos shows Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left), along with Bangladesh’s Litton Das and India’s Suryakumar Yadav. – ACC

Team India sealed their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a comfortable victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday in Dubai.

That result has set the stage for what fans have been craving for nearly two decades — a potential India vs Pakistan final.

Despite being Asia’s two biggest cricketing forces, the arch-rivals have never faced each other in the tournament’s title clash, with a third team always stepping in to spoil the script.

Over the years, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have often played the role of spoilers, denying fans the chance to witness the two giants in the continental finale.

The trend has been particularly unkind to Pakistan, where “virtual semi-finals” have become a recurring nightmare.

Some notable near-misses:

2012 Asia Cup (ODI): Pakistan reached the final, but India lost to Bangladesh and missed out.

The collage shows Pakistan celebrating with the Asia Cup 2012 trophy after defeating Bangladesh in the final (left), and Bangladesh facing India during the same tournament. – AFP

2016 Asia Cup (T20I): India qualified early, but Pakistan lost a virtual semi-final to Bangladesh.

The collage shows the Indian team with the Asia Cup 2016 trophy after defeating Bangladesh in the final (left), and Bangladesh facing Pakistan during the same tournament. – AFP

2018 Asia Cup (ODI): India were already through, yet Pakistan again fell short against Bangladesh with a final on the line.

The collage shows the Indian team celebrating with the Asia Cup 2018 trophy after defeating Bangladesh in the final (left), and Bangladesh facing Pakistan in the same tournament. – AFP

2022 Asia Cup (T20I): Pakistan beat India in the Super Four, but India failed to qualify. Pakistan and Sri Lanka contested the final.

The collage shows Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka with the Asia Cup 2022 trophy after defeating Pakistan in the final (left), alongside an image of Pakistan facing India in the same tournament. – AFP

2023 Asia Cup (ODI): Pakistan’s knockout clash against Sri Lanka ended in defeat, once again ending their hopes.

The collage of photos shows Team India lifting the Asia Cup 2023 title after beating Sri Lanka in the final (left), along with Sri Lanka players celebrating their win against Pakistan. – AFP

Against Bangladesh in T20Is, Pakistan boast a dominant record: 25 meetings, 20 wins, and just five defeats.

The numbers highlight Pakistan’s superiority, but T20 cricket has long been the sport’s most unpredictable format, where records often matter little once the game begins.

Now, in the 2025 Asia Cup, the familiar scenario returns. Tonight, Pakistan face Bangladesh in what is effectively a virtual semi-final, with the winner advancing to challenge India in the final.

Pakistan hold the historical edge, Bangladesh carry the reputation for upsets, and fans are left wondering: Will this finally be the year of an India–Pakistan Asia Cup final, or will Bangladesh once again play the spoiler?