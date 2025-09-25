BCCI lodges complaint against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan to ICC

The collage of photos shows Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (left) and opening batter Sahibzada Farhan. - ACC

DUBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super Fours clash in Dubai last Sunday.

According to the sources, the complaint was submitted via email on Wednesday, and the ICC has formally acknowledged its receipt.

The incidents in question include Farhan’s animated celebration after reaching his half-century and Rauf gesturing towards a section of fans while fielding on the boundary. Both moments quickly went viral on social media, sparking debate among fans and pundits.

If the players deny the allegations in writing, the ICC is expected to hold a hearing, where they could appear before match referee Richie Richardson. Andy Pycroft is also serving as a match referee for the tournament.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was asked about the controversy on Tuesday.

“The amount of pressure on the players because of the situation is immense, and it can be difficult to control behaviour,” he said.

“I did see some of the things Haris did, but that’s not our concern. We’re proud of how our guys carried themselves. They fought fire with their bats on the field. Other teams may have had issues with some of the things we’ve done, but from our side, we’re proud of how the team conducted themselves.”

Meanwhile, another controversy is brewing around India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The ICC has accepted a complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding Yadav’s post-match comments after India’s group-stage victory over Pakistan on September 14.

The PCB has accused Yadav of politicising cricket and breaching the ICC’s code of conduct on neutrality. The ICC has confirmed it is reviewing the complaint and may convene a formal hearing.

Yadav will be given the choice to either accept the charge or contest it before an ICC match referee, with both the BCCI and PCB expected to be represented.

According to sources, the PCB submitted a detailed letter demanding strict action, arguing that Yadav’s remarks went against the spirit of the game and tarnished cricket’s reputation.