Ashwin to team up with Shadab Khan at Sydney Thunder for landmark BBL move

MELBOURNE: Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has signed with Sydney Thunder for the next two Big Bash League (BBL) seasons, becoming the first capped Indian men’s cricketer to feature in the competition.

While the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) has featured numerous Indian players, BCCI rules have long prevented contracted Indian men from participating in overseas leagues.

The only prior exceptions were Unmukt Chand, now representing the USA, and Nikhil Chaudhary, who recently qualified as a local player in Australia and made his List A debut for Tasmania this month.

Ashwin’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year opened the door for overseas stints. He has also entered the upcoming ILT20 auction with the highest base price.

However, his commitment to the ILT20 — running from December 2 to January 4 — means he will miss the opening three weeks of the BBL, which begins on December 14.

Despite this, Cricket Australia and multiple clubs including Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, and Sydney Thunder held talks with Ashwin.

After discussions with CA CEO Todd Greenberg and league executives, he ultimately signed with Sydney Thunder, with general manager Trent Copeland finalising the deal.

Thunder, coached by Trevor Bayliss and led by David Warner, finished as finalists last season. Ashwin’s arrival adds spice to the Sydney derby, where he could face off against Steven Smith and Babar Azam, who are both set to represent Sydney Sixers.

From a squad management perspective, Ashwin’s signing is significant. BBL rules allow only three overseas players in a playing XI.

Thunder already have Sam Billings, Lockie Ferguson, and Shadab Khan on their roster, along with local spinners Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, and Tom Andrews. Their home venue, Engie Stadium, is widely regarded as the most spin-friendly ground in the competition.

Although Ashwin did not nominate for the overseas draft — as he had not yet retired from the IPL — BBL rules allow exemptions for players whose circumstances change.

Similar exceptions have been made in the past, such as Martin Guptill’s signing with Melbourne Renegades in 2022-23 after retiring from New Zealand cricket.

Ashwin is Thunder’s 17th signing, with teams capped at 18 players per squad. While Lockie Ferguson occupies the top overseas salary band of AU$420,000, Ashwin is expected to receive a lucrative per-match fee within the salary cap.

He has also agreed to a separate marketing deal with Cricket Australia, which will not count toward Thunder’s cap.

If his ILT20 franchise exits the tournament early, Ashwin could be available for Thunder’s final four league matches in January, giving BBL fans a chance to witness one of India’s greatest spinners in action on Australian soil.