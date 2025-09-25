Arteta hails Eberechi Eze after first Arsenal goal in EFL Cup triumph

An undated picture of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. — Reuters

ENGLAND: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed Eberechi Eze’s creativity after the forward netted his first goal for the club in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday night.

Signed from Crystal Palace in the summer for £60 million, Eze opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a composed finish, breaking down Port Vale’s compact defensive line. Arsenal dominated possession throughout but had to wait until the 86th minute for Leandro Trossard to seal the victory.

Deployed on the left wing, the 27-year-old was Arsenal’s standout attacking outlet. Arteta praised Eze’s intelligence and ability to unlock tight spaces against a defensive 5-4-1 formation.

“He played very centrally against a team that went 5-4-1, super compact inside. It’s not easy to find space, but he’s very capable — and he showed it with the goal,” Arteta said.

The Spaniard added that Eze still needs more time to build rhythm and understanding with his teammates in order to deliver such performances consistently.

“He needs to play more with those guys, to understand the timings and actions he has to make. Then moments like today will be even more consistent and better for us,” Arteta explained.

Eze has already featured in multiple roles under Arteta, with the manager stressing the importance of versatility and creativity across his squad.

“What we want is to get him into positions where he can create magic moments,” Arteta said.

Arteta made nine changes to the side that drew with Manchester City at the weekend, giving starts to Kepa Arrizabalaga and debutant Christian Nørgaard. The manager underlined that heavy rotation will remain key throughout the campaign.

“We need to generate the performances we want with players who haven’t played together, with a different midfield and front line,” he noted.

The Arsenal boss also singled out youngster Max Dowman for praise, commending his smooth integration into the first team.

“Max Dowman came in and connected immediately with the team. That’s exactly what we want — players giving us those headaches, showing how much they want to contribute,” Arteta concluded.