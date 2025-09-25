Messi’s brace powers Inter Miami to dominant win over New York City

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during the second half against New York City at Citi Field on Sep 24, 2025. — Reuters

FLUSHING: Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass at Citi Field on Wednesday, scoring twice and providing an assist to lead Inter Miami to a commanding 4-0 victory over New York City FC, securing a coveted spot in the MLS Cup playoffs.



Inter Miami opened the scoring just before halftime when Baltasar Rodriguez netted his second goal of the season in the 43rd minute, finishing off a brilliant sequence involving Sergio Busquets and Messi.

Messi, who now tops the MLS scoring charts with 24 goals—two ahead of LAFC’s Denis Bouanga—took over in the second half. He struck in the 74th minute with a delicate chip over the goalkeeper before doubling his tally 12 minutes later after a slick team move.

Luis Suárez, returning from a three-match suspension, capped the victory with a late penalty—his seventh goal of the season.

Busquets was instrumental in midfield, recording two assists, including the interception and pass that set up Rodriguez’s opener.

The victory extended Miami’s strong run of form, outscoring opponents 10-3 over their last four matches. They now sit just five points behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia, with two games in hand, keeping their Supporters’ Shield hopes alive.

NYCFC, meanwhile, saw their three-match winning streak snapped and were held scoreless for the first time in 10 league games, slipping to fifth place in the East.