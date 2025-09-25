New vice-captain named as India announce squad for West Indies Tests

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pats pacer Mohammed Siraj on the back during the fifth Test against England at The Oval on August 1, 2025. – AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies, naming Ravindra Jadeja as vice-captain for the first time in red-ball cricket.

Jadeja has previously served as deputy in ODIs and T20Is.

Shubman Gill will continue as captain in his second Test series after leading in England earlier this year. Rishabh Pant, who was vice-captain on that tour, misses out as he continues to recover from a fractured foot at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan are the specialist wicketkeepers, with Jurel expected to take the gloves.

From the squad that toured England, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, and Pant have been left out.

Easwaran, Akash Deep, and Kamboj will feature in the Rest of India team for the Irani Cup beginning October 1 in Nagpur. Recalled to the Test side are Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Jagadeesan, who joined late in the England series after Pant’s injury.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar explained Nair’s exclusion despite his 205 runs in eight innings in England.

"We expected more from Karun. Padikkal offers a little bit more at this point. Wish we could give everyone 15-20 Tests, unfortunately it doesn’t work that way. Padikkal was in the Test squad in Australia, played against England in Dharamsala and got a fifty there. He has shown some decent form. Frankly, we expected a bit more from Karun."

The squad retains a balanced look with Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav forming the spin options.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been picked as the fast-bowling allrounder, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna headline the pace attack. Agarkar confirmed Bumrah is available for both Tests after a five-week break.

The series, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad and October 10 in Delhi, is India’s second in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

India currently sit third on the WTC table with 46.67 percentage points after drawing 2-2 in England. Australia and Sri Lanka occupy the top two spots, while West Indies are yet to earn points after a 3-0 loss to Australia.

India squad for West Indies Tests

Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeesan (wk).