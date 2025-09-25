Brice Turang shines as Brewers defeat Padres in MLB clash

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (right) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium on Sep 20, 2025. — Reuters

SAN DIEGO: Brice Turang delivered a clutch two-out RBI single in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Wednesday.



With the game tied 1-1, Turang lined a two-strike pitch from Adrian Morejon into center field, driving in Jackson Chourio, who had singled and stolen second base to set up the go-ahead run.

Danny Jansen added insurance in the ninth with a solo shot over the left-field wall — his second homer since joining Milwaukee and his 13th of the season.

Abner Uribe closed out the win with a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save, while Aaron Ashby earned the victory by recording the final out of the sixth.

The Brewers, who now hold MLB’s best record, reduced their magic number to one. A win or a Philadelphia Phillies loss would clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Padres, meanwhile, saw their four-game winning streak snapped, dropping two games back in both the NL West and the wild-card race.

Manager Mike Shildt was ejected in the seventh after arguing a called third strike with the bases loaded. San Diego’s rally ended moments later when Luis Arraez flied out to center.

On the mound, Dylan Cease struck out eight over five innings for San Diego, while Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick fanned six in three scoreless innings of relief.

Next up, Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester is set to start Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. The Padres have yet to announce their starter for Friday’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.