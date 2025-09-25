Asia Cup 2025: ICC to review PCB's complaint against Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav of India looks on during the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium on September 24, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ACC

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav has landed in controversy after the International Cricket Council (ICC) accepted a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding his post-match comments following India’s Asia Cup group-stage victory over Pakistan on September 14, according to Indian media reports.

The PCB accused Yadav of politicising cricket and breaching the ICC’s code of conduct on neutrality. The governing body has confirmed it is reviewing the complaint and may convene a formal hearing.

Yadav will be given the option to either accept the charge or contest it before an ICC match referee, alongside representatives from both the BCCI and PCB.

Sources said the PCB submitted a detailed letter to the ICC demanding strict action, alleging that the Indian skipper’s remarks went against the spirit of the game and damaged cricket’s reputation.

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the much-anticipated Pakistan–India encounter, which drew significant attention both on and off the field.

The situation escalated further after both teams opted against a traditional handshake at the toss, reportedly on the advice of the match referee.

Reports suggest that at one stage, the PCB even considered withdrawing from the tournament before matters were resolved following discussions with officials.

India went on to win the group-stage clash by seven wickets. However, the fallout from Yadav’s comments has continued, with critics describing them as “unprecedented” and “damaging to the spirit of the game.”

With the ICC now formally reviewing the PCB’s complaint, Suryakumar Yadav could face disciplinary proceedings if the matter proceeds to a hearing. A final decision is expected in the coming days.