Former World Cup winning captain breaks silence on India-Pakistan handshake controversy

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and India’s Suryakumar Yadav avoided shaking hands during the toss ahead of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21, 2025. – X

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has expressed his views on the handshake controversy that overshadowed the Pakistan-India clash in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

The high-profile fixture, played on September 14, marked the first meeting between the arch-rivals since cross-border tensions resurfaced in May.

Tensions were apparent even before the first ball, as both captains skipped the customary handshake at the toss — a move the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claimed was instructed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

The PCB later argued this decision went against the spirit of cricket and the MCC’s code of conduct.

India’s seven-wicket win was soon eclipsed by further controversy. Following the victory, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked straight off the field without greeting the Pakistani players, as the rest of the Indian team celebrated in their dugout.

Speaking at a media event, Younis Khan criticised the gesture, calling it unsporting.

“Indian players not shaking hands is against sportsmanship. But they are following their government’s instructions. Still, even if they don’t, Pakistan should win and extend your hand,” he advised.

The veteran batsman highlighted the importance of professionalism, pointing out that India’s consistency stems from stability in their playing XI.

“Neither India is weak nor Pakistan. Their plus point is that there are fewer changes in their team, and that’s why they perform consistently,” Younis noted.

“Too many changes disrupt the combination. Avoid politics, play for the team and for Pakistan, not for yourself,” he added.

Looking ahead, the 47-year-old said a potential Pakistan-India showdown in the Asia Cup final would be a thrilling contest.

“If it’s Pakistan versus India in the final, then what a contest that would be.”

He also praised Shaheen Shah Afridi’s batting potential, suggesting the pacer could evolve into a genuine all-rounder.

“If Shaheen can bat, then why can’t others? He has the ability to become an all-rounder,” Younis remarked.

The former skipper further lauded star duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, describing them as highly skilled players capable of consistently delivering for Pakistan.