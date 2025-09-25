Misbah stresses need for right-arm pacer in potential Asia Cup final against India

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq reacts during a team training session at Queenstown Events Centre on December 9, 2020 in Queenstown, New Zealand. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has shared crucial advice for the men in green as they gear up to face Bangladesh in a 'virtual semifinal' of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

The winner of this high-stakes encounter will progress to Sunday’s final, where arch-rivals India await.

Speaking during an interview on a local sports platform, Misbah emphasised the need for long-term planning instead of focusing solely on the upcoming clash against Bangladesh.

“The point is, what is your ultimate goal? If you’re thinking about winning this match and then going to the final, I don’t think anyone would agree that we should go with the same bowling attack in the final. You will need to bring in a specialist bowler,” Misbah remarked.

The former head coach underlined that Pakistan must prepare for the challenge of a possible final against India, where an extra fast-bowling option could prove decisive.

“From what we’ve seen, if we end up facing India in the final after winning, then we clearly need a right-arm bowler who can bring the ball in from the angle. Otherwise, you can give the new ball to Haris [Rauf] if he can manage it, but still, I believe we will need a third fast bowler,” he explained.

Misbah also pointed out all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as a tactical option to partner Shaheen Afridi with the new ball, especially against left-handed batters.

“Faheem is an option in such a way that if you make him bowl with the new ball alongside Shaheen, it will be an advantage because of the angle against left-handers. And I think that if you play the same team tomorrow, then what is your ultimate goal?" he questioned.

"The same question applies to you—if this team plays tomorrow’s match, there won’t be an issue because the opposition is also struggling against spinners in the middle overs,” he added.

However, the 51-year-old maintained that while Faheem could be effective in the semifinal, Pakistan must reconsider their bowling combination for the final.

“Faheem can also come in and bowl, but for the next [final], you will have to think again,” he concluded.

Pakistan are set to face the Bengal Tigers in a decisive clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with the winner booking a ticket to the grand finale against India.

Meanwhile, India, the 2016 champions, confirmed their place in the final after a commanding 41-run victory over Bangladesh in Wednesday’s Super Four match.

Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s quickfire half-century. In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 127 in 19.3 overs despite Saif Hassan’s valiant fifty.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the tournament. The grand finale of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Sunday in Dubai.