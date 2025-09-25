Hanif Mohammad Trophy: FATA beat Dera Murad Jamali to qualify for QEAT

FATA squad poses for a picture after securing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy qualification by winning their final-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Dera Murad Jamali at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi on September 24, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Asif Afridi-led FATA qualified for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) with an innings and 37-run victory over Dera Murad Jamali on the third day of their final-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match here at the SBP Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The victory marked FATA’s fourth in the tournament, helping them to finish at the top of Group B.

Following on, Dera Murad Jamali resumed their second innings from 52/3 with a 106-run deficit to neutralise to avoid an innings defeat, but could add 69 more to their overnight score and were thus bowled out for a meagre 121 in 39.3 overs.

Middle-order batter Dawood Khan remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 39 off 57 deliveries, laced with seven fours, while Nasir Khan (19) and Taimur Ali (10) were the other batters to amass double figures.

Skipper Asif was the pick of the bowlers for FATA in the second innings, taking four wickets for just 15 runs in his 8.3 overs, followed by Arshadullah with two, while Akif Javed, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Khan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

At the UBL Sports Complex here, Mohammad Asghar’s match figures of 14/185 led Karachi Blues to a statement nine-wicket victory over Rawalpindi on the penultimate day.

Earlier in the day, Rawalpindi resumed their second innings from 100/2 with a 141-run deficit and went on to add 185 more to their overnight score to finish at 285 all out in 76.3 overs, which set a paltry 45-run target for Karachi Blues.

Opening batter Abdul Faseeh top-scored for Rawalpindi in the second innings with 91 off 151 deliveries, comprising 10 fours and a six. He was closely followed by all-rounder Mubasir Khan, who made an unbeaten 88 off just 93 deliveries with the help of seven fours and four sixes.

Asghar, who registered a six-wicket haul in the first innings, backed it with an eight-for and remained the pick of the bowlers for Karachi Blues. Ashiq Ali claimed the remaining two wickets.

Karachi Blues made the light work of the meagre target, achieving it in 5.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

Opening batter Haroon Arshad top-scored with an unbeaten 20, while first innings’ centurion Omair Bin Yousuf made 19 not out.

Mazhar Hussain took the solitary wicket for Rawalpindi in the second innings.

The remaining Group B fixture, underway here at the National Bank Stadium, saw Larkana trailing Multan by 64 runs with five wickets in hand to avoid an innings defeat at the conclusion of the third day’s play.

Multan resumed their response to Larkana’s 329 all out from 322/1 through skipper Zain Abbas and Ahmar Ashfaq, unbeaten on 158 and 69, respectively.

The Zain-led side went on to pile up a mammoth total of 514 all out in 119 overs, courtesy of Sharoon Siraj’s half-century as Zain and Ahmar failed to make notable additions to their respective overnight scores.

Zain remained the top-scorer with 160 off 204 deliveries, featuring 13 fours and two sixes, while Ahmar and Sharoon made 82 and 76, respectively.

Skipper Zahid Mehmood led the bowling charge for Larkana with a four-wicket haul, followed by Mushtaq Ahmed with two, while Shahnawaz Dahani and Ghulam Raza made one scalp apiece.

Trailing by 185 runs, Larkana were reeling at 121/5 at the end of the third day’s play with Mohammad Umar and Ghulam, unbeaten on 17 and four, respectively.

Mohammad Ismail led the bowling charge for Multan on the penultimate day with three wickets, while Mohammad Shan chipped in with two.

On the second day of the final-round Group A match at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Bismillah Khan scored a triple century to help Quetta overhaul Lahore Blues’ 450 all out.

Bismillah resumed Quetta’s response from 303/6 with unmarked Ehsanullah and played a marathon knock to power his side to amass a mammoth 552 all out in 155.5 overs.

He top-scored with 319 off 343 deliveries, studded with 36 fours and nine sixes, while number nine batter Mohammad Javed lent ample support with an unbeaten 85 off 157 deliveries.

Sajjad Khan was the standout bowler for Lahore Blues, registering a five-wicket haul, followed by Qasim Akram with three, while Abubakar made two scalps.

Trailing by 102, Lahore Blues had amassed 144/1 with skipper Imran Butt and Umar Siddiq on strike.

Imran remained their top-scorer with an unbeaten 77, followed by Umar with 35 not out. The duo will resume Lahore Blues’ second innings on the final day as they look to set Quetta a formidable target.

Mohammad Javed claimed the solitary Lahore Blues’ wicket to fall on the penultimate day.

At the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Hyderabad were 5/0 while chasing 362 against Group A leaders Faisalabad at the end of the third day’s play of their final-round match.

Faisalabad resumed their second innings from 71/1 with a slender 51-run lead in their favour and went on to add 310 more to their overnight score, courtesy of centuries from Faham-ul-Haq and Asim Ali Nasir.

Asim remained the top-scorer with a 190-ball 129, closely followed by Faham, who made 101 off 177 deliveries with the help of 12 fours.

Middle-order batter Atiq-ur-Rehman made a valuable contribution with his 55 off 105 deliveries, featuring seven fours.

Jawad Ali led the bowling charge for Hyderabad with a five-wicket haul, while Noman Khan chipped in with two. Mustafa Nasir, Waris Ali and Saad Khan, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.

Openers Ubaidullah and Zain-ul-Abidin, both unbeaten on zero, will resume Hyderabad’s pursuit on the final day from 5/0.

The remaining Group A match of the final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, underway at the Multan Cricket Stadium, saw Karachi Whites inflicting follow-on against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Earlier in the day, AJK resumed their response to Karachi Whites’ 450 from 113/1 and could add 62 more to their overnight score for the loss of the remaining nine wickets and were thus bowled out for a meagre 175 in 71.3 overs.

Skipper Hasan Raza top-scored with 80, followed by fellow top-order batter Hasnain Shamir, who made 46.

Rehman Ghani was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi Whites, registering a five-wicket haul. He was amply supported by Aftab Khan, who picked up three, while Maaz Khurram and Saifullah Khan shared the remaining two between them.

After being made to follow on with a 275-run deficit, AJK responded strongly and had reached 152/3 at the end of the third day’s play.

Opening batter Hasnain Shamir remained the top-scorer with a brisk half-century, scoring 53 off 74 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a six.

Skipper Hasan Raza was the other notable run-getter with an unbeaten 43 and will resume AJK’s second innings on the final day, alongside Umar Hayat (25 not out), with a 123-run deficit still to negate to avoid an innings defeat.

In the second innings, Saifullah, Rehman and Aftab have taken a wicket apiece.