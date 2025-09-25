Former Pakistan captain says 'team incomplete without Babar, Rizwan, Naseem'

Naseem Shah (left), Babar Azam (second to left) of Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Brandon King (not pictured) of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 12, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has called for the return of three senior players to the national side, insisting that the team remains incomplete without them, despite mixed results in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

In a recent interview, Hafeez highlighted the importance of balance in the squad and named Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Naseem Shah as the players whose inclusion is essential for Pakistan’s success.

“I would still say today that this team definitely needs three players. First, they should be properly consulted and things should be explained to them in the right way. Babar definitely has a place in this team—I’ve said it before as well—that without him, this is an incomplete team,” Hafeez said.

Expanding on his point, the former all-rounder stressed that the national team cannot afford to overlook proven performers.

“Babar must be in this team, Naseem Shah must also be in this team, and thirdly, since Haris has not yet been able to adjust at the international level, Rizwan should take his place,” he stated.

Hafeez, who also served as team director in the past, underlined that while the management is responsible for player utilisation, the presence of experienced names significantly improves Pakistan’s chances against strong opponents.

“The way to get performances, the way to utilise players—that is for the management to decide. But if we include these three players in our team, we will have a better chance to perform in any given condition against any opposition,” he noted.

Reflecting on past mismanagement, the 44-year-old admitted that mistakes had been made under previous leadership but urged the current setup to learn from those errors.

“Yes, mistakes were made, but that was in a different situation when even the captain and management created issues that led to wrong decisions. These players also made mistakes, but no matter what, whether Pakistan wins or loses the Asia Cup, these three players must be part of the team to create the right balance,” he concluded.

Babar and Rizwan, who have featured consistently in major tournaments since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE, have been sidelined in recent months.

Both were dropped after the three-match T20I series against South Africa in December last year, with the selectors prioritising young talent ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Naseem Shah, meanwhile, who has represented Pakistan in 30 T20Is with 25 wickets at an economy rate of 8.01, has also been absent from the current campaign.

The young pacer last played for Pakistan against the West Indies in Tarouba in August.

For the unversed, Pakistan are set to face Bangladesh in a crucial clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with the winner joining India in the final.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of contention. The final of the Asia Cup will take place on Sunday in Dubai.