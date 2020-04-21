PCB CEO Wasim Khan urges cricket world to unite ahead of ICC meeting

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has said that the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Thursday meeting featuring top executives of governing bodies is a valuable opportunity for cricket fraternity to unite and battle the economic crisis created by the novel coronavirus.

"Cricket world needs to be united at this time. The coronavirus pandemic has had an extraordinary impact on cricket and we can battle through such situations only if we are together," said Wasim, who is set to represent the PCB in the meeting.

The PCB CEO detailed that, during the meeting, important matters such as financial issues, bilateral series, ICC events and ways to keep the fans engaged will be pondered upon.



Wasim said that the PCB has done its homework for the meeting and is ready to "make a meaningful contribution to the formulation of strategy and decisions for future".

"The PCB has worked a lot in this regard and in Thursday's meeting we will share those ideas as well as try and learn from other boards." he said.

