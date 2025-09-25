Asia Cup 2025: Jaker Ali confident of beating Pakistan to set up India final clash

Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali reacts after finishing the running session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 7, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Bangladesh stand-in captain Jaker Ali expressed confidence ahead of Thursday’s crucial Super Four clash against Pakistan, aiming to secure a place in the final against India following their recent defeat in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the post-match presentation, Ali acknowledged the challenges faced during the match but emphasised the importance of learning from the experience and maintaining focus for the upcoming game.

“It’s quite surprising, but I take the preparation positively. All the credit goes to the boys. After ten overs, we adjusted brilliantly. We can take a lot of lessons from this game, and now we have another important match tomorrow.”

The wicketkeeper-batter stressed the team’s focus and confidence, highlighting the need for the right strategy ahead of the crucial match.

“We have to keep in mind that we can win tomorrow and make it to the final. Let’s see what kind of combination we choose, but we will give our best on the field.”

In Wednesday’s high-stakes Super Four encounter, 2016 champions India defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs. Put into bat first, India posted a competitive 168/6 in their 20 overs, driven by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive half-century.

The left-handed opener top-scored with 75 off 37 balls, hitting five sixes and six fours. He was well-supported by Shubman Gill, who scored 29, as the duo added a 77-run opening partnership.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya contributed a brisk 37 off 29 deliveries towards the end of the innings.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler, claiming two wickets for 27 runs in three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib took one wicket each.

In response, Bangladesh struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack, managing only 127 runs before being bowled out in 19.3 overs. Saif Hassan fought valiantly with a 51-ball 69, hitting five sixes and three fours, but received little support from the rest of the batting lineup.

Kuldeep Yadav led India’s bowling with three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah took two each. Axar Patel and Tilak Varma chipped in with one wicket apiece.

India’s 41-run win, their second consecutive in the Super Four stage, confirmed their place in the final with a game to spare.

The victory also effectively ended Sri Lanka’s campaign in the Asia Cup 2025, as the defending champions sit at the bottom of the Super Four standings with two defeats in as many matches.

Friday’s Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has now taken on the character of a virtual semi-final, with the winner earning the right to face India in the final on Sunday at the same venue.