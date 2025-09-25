India captain defends Dube’s batting promotion during Bangladesh clash

India's Suryakumar Yadav (right) and Shivam Dube celebrate winning their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav stressed that all-rounder Shivam Dube’s promotion to number three was ‘perfect’ during their 41-run victory over Bangladesh in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, India lost their first wicket in the seventh over when Rishad Hossain got Shubman Gill caught at long off with, providing Bangladesh a much-needed breakthrough.

However, following the dismissal, all-rounder Dube walked out to bat at number three instead of skipper Suryakumar, and the decision backfired as Rishad sent him back in the next over. He could score two off three deliveries as India slipped to 83/2 in 8.1 overs.

Although India eventually managed to accumulate a defendable total and sealed their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 with a Super Four qualification, Dube’s promotion to the top order became a talking point among fans and cricket pundits.

But Suryakumar backed the decision and explained that the move was made in light of the match-ups, best suited for Dube to bat at number three.

“They had a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner and Dube was the perfect match-up. His entry point [between overs 7-15] was also perfect,” said Suryakumar at the post-match presentation.

“It did not go well but going ahead, we will definitely try doing that,” he added.

Notably, India were comfortably placed at 112/2 in 11 overs but Abishek’s departure halted the flow of runs for the Men in Blue, who could only muster 56 in their remaining 54 deliveries.

Addressing India’s struggles in the second half of their innings, captain Yadav blamed the absence of dew and slow outfield.

“We did not get to bat first in the tournament and that too in a crucial match. It was important to bat in the Super Four and how we do,” Yadav stated.

“The wicket was a little slower in the second innings [in the game on September 14 as well] and that is what happened tonight as well, with no dew.

“If the outfield would have been really fast, it would have been 180-185. If we can bowl 12-14 good overs, we can defend any total.”