Asia Cup 2025: Qualification scenario after India beat Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh players shake hands after their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: 2016 champions India secured a comfortable 41-run over Bangladesh in the high-stakes ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the former champions registered a formidable total of 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma’s quickfire half-century.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer with a blistering 75 off 37 deliveries, studded with five sixes and six fours.

He was supported by opening partner Shubman Gill (29), with whom he shared a 77-run partnership, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a handy contribution with a 29-ball 37 at the backend.

Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking two wickets for 27 runs in his three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Tanzim Hasan Sakib made one scalp apiece.

In response, Bangladesh could only accumulate 127 before being bowled out in 19.3 overs despite Saif Hassan’s valiant half-century.

The right-handed opener waged a lone battle with a 51-ball 69, comprising five sixes and three fours.

Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling charge for India with three wickets, followed by Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah with two each, while Axar Patel and Tilak Varma made one scalp apiece.

India’s 41-run victory, which was their second in as many matches, propelled them into the final with a game to spare.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate India (Q) 2 2 0 4 1.357 Pakistan 2 1 1 2 0.226 Bangladesh 2 1 1 2 -0.969 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 -0.590

Furthermore, it also marked the end of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign as the defending champions are at the bottom in Super Four standings with two defeats in as many matches.

As a result, Friday’s Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh became a virtual semi-final, with the winner to face India in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.