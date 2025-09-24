Moses Itauma's second fight offer rejected

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram/m.itauma

Moses Itauma has a second fight offer rejected as his trainer Ben Davison claimed Jermaine Franklin is also 'not interested'.

Itauma, who is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division, stopped Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round to add the biggest name to his KO list.

The 20-year-old has recently said he is ready for the next challenge, no matter who the opponent is.

Itauma is scheduled to return to the ring on December 13, however, finding his next opponent has become a difficult job as his second fight offer was rejected by a frontrunner saying he is not interested.

Itauma’s promoter Frank Warren revealed earlier this month that Filip Hrgovic had rejected the bout with his fighter.

“He’s been offered that fight, Hrgovic," Warren said.

"There’s two ways to say you don’t want the fight: you either say you don’t want the fight or you want a trillion pounds for it.”

Now youngster’s trainer Ben Davison has also claimed that the initial frontrunner, Jermaine Franklin, is also 'not interested'.

"Those are the two on everybody's lips," he said.

"They're not interested, and it's the same for pretty much all of them, so it's difficult.

“It's difficult to get these opponents at this moment in time. They're not interested; they don't want to play ball. They just want so much money to box him; it's hard to get the opponents.

"The next fight, if we can pull something off and get somebody like that, we're all for that.That's what we're after, the same as everybody else.”