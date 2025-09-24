Paddy Pimblett proposes THIS condition for Ilia Topuria UFC title fight

An undated photo of English MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett (Right) and Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria. — Instagram

Paddy Pimblett said he wants the Ilia Topuria UFC title fight at Bernabeu stadium in Spain.

Pimblett is unbeaten since making his debut in 2021 against Luigi Vendramini.

‘The Baddy’ is well within the lightweight title contention, having recently recorded his career-best victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned lightweight king, Topuria, has also called out the Englishman for his next fight, and it appears that it is the most likely.

Topuria brutally stopped Charles Oliveira in June to capture the belt. And faced off with Pimblett in the cage after the fight.

Pimblett himself is also excited for the title shot against ‘El Matador’ and has recently revealed that he had altered the training, keeping his opponent in mind.

Now he has also proposed the location where he wants to fight Topuria, during an interview he said he would love to come to the Bernabeu to clinch the UFC lightweight title.

"I'd love to come [to] the Bernabéu and punch your face in. Do it in Spain in front of your fake countrymen, because you're really German,” Pimblett said.

"I'd love to come and punch your face in front of 90,000 people in the Bernabéu. In enemy territory for me.”

Pimblett previously claimed that ‘he knows the formula of beating Ilia Topuria’.

“I know I’d beat him. Funny cuz I get laughed at for it. But I know I beat him. We’ve already talked about gameplans to beat him. And I know how to beat him. No one goes for his weaknesses when they fight. Everyone just decides to have a boxing match with him,” Pimblett said.