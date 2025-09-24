Mustafizur Rahman bags multiple records during India clash

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 20, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman etched his name in history during their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old achieved the milestone when he got India captain Suryakumar Yadav caught behind in the 12th over, marking his 150th scalp in the shortest format.

As a result, Rahman became the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in men’s T20Is, surpassing former captain and legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has 149 scalps to his name in 126 innings.

Most wickets for Bangladesh in men’s T20Is

Mustafizur Rahman – 150 wickets in 117 innings Shakib Al Hasan – 149 wickets in 126 innings Taskin Ahmed – 99 wickets in 79 innings Mahedi Hasan – 61 wickets in 64 innings Shoriful Islam – 58 wickets in 52 innings

Furthermore, Rahman also drew level with New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi on the list of most wickets in men’s T20Is.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan leads the elusive list with 173 wickets, followed by former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who picked up 164 wickets in his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Rahman took four fewer innings than Sodhi to breach the 150-wicket landmark in the shortest format.

Most wickets in men’s T20Is