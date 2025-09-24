Bill Apter, Teddy Long urge WWE fans to stop gossiping about Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. — AFP

Bill Apter and Teddy Long urged WWE fans to stop gossiping about Hulk Hogan, as people are still speculating about the legend two months after his death.

WWE Hall of Famer Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack.

In a podcast, legendary wrestling reporter Apter reacted to speculation about Hogan saying it's enough to let him rest in peace.

"What I'm hearing on social media, and people talking about maybe it was an accident during a surgery, or why didn't his daughter want to be part of his estate, why did the son. It's enough already. Let Hulk Hogan rest in peace. That's all I wanna say," Apter said.

Hogan, after two months of his death is still making headlines, the legendary wrestler's daughter Brooke did not attend his funeral and asked to be removed from his will. His cause of death has also sparked controversy with his wife Sky considering a legal action.

Agreeing with Bill Apter, former American wrestling referee and manager Teddy Long said wrestling fans are very harsh, the man has passed away, let him rest in peace and all the stuff you are talking about Hogan means nothing.

"You know how some of these wrestling fans are. Some of them are just brutal. Just straight out brutal. You see me all the time, Mac. You ask me what am I doing. I said, 'I'm blocking this idiot,' because I don't wanna be bothered with it, and I'm not gonna be bothered with it,” Long said.

“I'm like you guys. The man has passed on. Please, let him rest in peace. All that stuff you're talking about means absolutely nothing. If his daughter and his son are not talking about it, then why is it any business of mine?"

It is pertinent to mention that Hogan underwent major heart surgery in June, which had sparked concern among fans.

Hogan was a six-time WWE Champion and a central figure in ushering professional wrestling into mainstream pop culture, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.