Asia Cup 2025: India thump Bangladesh to qualify for final as Sri Lanka crash out

India's Jasprit Bumrah (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 24, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Abhishek Sharma’s quickfire half-century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led India to a resounding 41-run victory over Bangladesh in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory propelled India into the final, while also marking the end of Sri Lanka’s campaign in the continental tournament.

Set to chase 169, Bangladesh’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 127 in 19.3 overs despite opening batter Saif Hassan’s gutsy half-century.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer with 69 off 51 deliveries, laced with five sixes and five fours.

Saif was also involved in an important 42-run partnership for the second wicket with top-order batter Parvez Hossain Emon, who scored 21 off 19 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Besides them, the rest of the Bangladesh batters could not amass double figures against a disciplined India’s bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up three wickets for 18 runs in his four overs.

The left-arm spinner was supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, who made two scalps each, while Axar Patel and Tilak Varma chipped in with one apiece.

Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Jaker Ali’s decision to put India into bat backfired as the 2016 champions racked up 168/6 in their 20 overs.

India’s in-form opening pair of Abhishek and Shubman Gill gave them a flying start by putting together 77 runs inside seven overs until Rishad Hossain provided Bangladesh with a much-needed breakthrough by getting rid of the latter.

Gill remained a notable contributor to India’s total with a 19-ball 29, comprising two fours and a six.

Abhishek was then involved in brief partnerships with Shivam Dube (two) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (five) before eventually getting run out in the 12th over. He walked back after top-scoring for India with 75 off 37 deliveries, studded with five sixes and six fours.

Following his dismissal, India lost two more wickets in quick succession and were consequently reduced to 129/5 in 14.3 overs before Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel launched a recovery.

The duo put together 39 runs for the sixth wicket until Mohammad Saifuddin got Pandya caught on the final delivery of the innings. The all-rounder contributed with 38 off 29 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

Patel, on the other hand, remained unbeaten with a scratchy 10 off 15 deliveries.

Rishad was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking two wickets for 27 runs in his three overs, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin chipped in with one apiece.



It is pertinent to mention that despite sealing the Asia Cup 2025 final spot, India will take on Sri Lanka in their last Super Four match on Friday.