Jake Paul fires back at Ryan Garcia

American professional boxer Jake Paul slammed Ryan Garcia’s recent remarks about his fight with Gervonta Davis.

YouTuber-turned-boxer recently announced his fight against Davis, and it will be an exhibition contest on November 14.

The announcement was unexpected and unusual because Paul competes in the 200-pound weight class, while Davis has never fought at more than 140 pounds.

However, Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

The controversial bout has been criticised by many boxing pundits and has drawn global attention due to its unusual weight disparity.

After the announcement of the fight, Garcia fired a shot at Paul in a social media post, claiming 'Boxing is officially the WWE.'

Paul fired back in an interview by defending both himself and the comparison to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

"Is that a bad thing? The WWE is a $12 billion company. I think he's just mad that I'm gonna get an opportunity to beat 'Tank' and he obviously got knocked out and embarrassed, so his insecurities are coming out." Paul said.

Garcia also shared a clip of Paul’s comments and accused the boxer of misleading fans in a post on X.

"It’s really sad to see how dishonest he is. You are 200 pounds plus, you’ll make the 195-pound limit, then shoot to 215, most likely. And you lie to yourself to hype yourself up, you are fighting a 135-pound fighter, but you don’t see how that is a bit misleading. Lying to yourself sucks." Garcia said.

In another post, Garcia doubled down on his statement regarding the Gervonta Davis against Jake Paul and clarified what bothered him.

"I really don’t have a problem with Jake Paul at all; my problem is his blatant disregard for the truth about this fight. He’s acting like it’s fair he’s a heavyweight fighting a lightweight, and he’s making points like he’s going to be legit fighting 'Tank' like that," he added.

"So when I said it’s like [the] WWE, I meant it’s a smoking mirrors show. Just be true to yourself, stop lying to yourself."