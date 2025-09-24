Malaysia’s Afendy leads 2nd CNS Open International Sailing Regatta

Participants compete in Laser Standard Class boats on the opening day of the 2nd CNS Open International Sailing Regatta 2025 at the PN Aquatic Club in Karachi on September 23, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Malaysia’s Khairulnizam bin Mohd Afendy headlined the second day of the 2nd CNS Open International Sailing Regatta 2025, clinching the top spot in ILCA 7 Class, here at the PN Aquatic Club on Wednesday.

After three intense races in the ILCA 7 Class, Malaysia’s Afendy emerged as the leader, courtesy of his consistent performance, including two first-place finishes and a second place, earning him a total of four points under the event’s scoring system, where the lowest score wins.

He was closely followed by Thailand’s Arthit Mikhail Romanyk, who finished with a total of five points and thus secured the second spot.

Another Malaysian sailor, Asri Bin Azman, rounded out the podium in third place with a steady performance, accumulating nine points over the three races.

Muzammil Hussain was the top-ranked Pakistani sailor, clinching fifth position with a net score of 15. He was followed by compatriots Hamza Ejaz, Muhammad Awais, Ali Hamza, Muhammad Azeem Raja and Tariq Ullah, who rounded up the Top 10.

The regatta saw a total of 13 sailors from Pakistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Egypt, Iran and Sri Lanka, competing in the ILCA 7 Class, who navigated challenging waters and stiff competition.

Notably, no discards were allowed, meaning every race counted fully towards the final score, adding an extra layer of intensity to each race.

Meanwhile, the ILCA 6 Class saw another Malaysian sailor, Muhammad Asnavi Iqbal Bin Adam, dominate with a clean record of first and second-place finishes to prevail with four points.

Pakistan’s Abdullah Nazakat and Ahmad Hasnain claimed the second and third spots, respectively, in the fiercely contested class, featuring 16 sailors.

Pakistani sailors dominated the RSX Windsurfing Class, with Muhammad Irfan leading the pack and clinching first place with five points.



His compatriots Tariq Ali and Muhammad Kamran completed the podium, highlighting the country’s growing strength in windsurfing.

For the unversed, the 2nd CNS Open International Sailing Regatta 2025 will run until September 27.