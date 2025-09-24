Oleksandr Usyk provides major update on retirement

Oleksandr Usyk in action against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

World heavyweight undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk provided a major update on retirement in response to Jake Paul's statement about him.

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion after knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

The Ukrainian has also become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Earlier this year the 38-year-old revealed that after two fights, he will hang his gloves.

The boxer is currently on rest after claiming that he has suffered some minor injuries during the Dubois fight.

YouTuber turned boxer Paul is trying to book a bout against the world heavyweight boxing champion and Usyk is also agreed to fight him as both had a face off in July.

Earlier this month Paul shared his five year plan which included a fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

In a social media video, Paul revealed the things he would like to achieve by the close of 2030.

“I just finished writing my Jake Paul 2030 five-year plan, signed and delivered,” he said.

"Become world champion, become a billionaire, have three kids and get married to Jutta. Beat (Oleksandr) Usyk, win an Oscar, fight on the moon, and start a presidential campaign."

Usyk was made aware of the video some days later and has now responded to Paul in a post on X.

"Good plan, Jake Paul. But I’m not here for 5th place — only first. Soon, I'll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the balls or just a hunger for hype," Usyk wrote.

Usyk and Paul are planning a potential MMA fight as the latter has called out the Ukrainian for a fight in the octagon.

"Yeah, I want to be like Holly (Holm) here and test my skills in the cage," Paul said.

"That’s something I’m super, super interested in, and I think it would be a very, very big spectacle. Nate Diaz is still ducking, but we would need to find the right opponent. [Oleksandr] Usyk, maybe."

The 'Problem Child' signed a contract with the PFL two years ago, however, he is yet to make his MMA debut.