Asia Cup 2025: Here’s why Litton Das not playing against India

Bangladesh captain Litton Das in action during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 20, 2025. — ACC

DUBAI: Bangladesh captain Litton Das could not make it to their playing XI for the high-stakes ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India due to an injury, stand-in skipper Jaker Ali shared at the toss on Wednesday.

Das, who is Bangladesh’s second leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament with 119 in four innings at an average of 29.75, suffered an injury during their training session for the India clash at the ICC Academy Ground on Monday.

It was reported earlier this week that the 30-year-old felt discomfort on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut in the nets and was forced to withdraw from practice after being assessed by team physio Bayzid ul Islam.

“We will have a look at him (Litton) today because from outside he looks quite okay, but we need to conduct a medical assessment before making a final call,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official had said.

Besides Das, Bangladesh made three changes as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan missed out, while Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mohammad Saifuddin have been brought in.

Bangladesh’s lineup for Super Four match against India

Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (c & wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman.

For the unversed, the upcoming fixture is significant for both sides as a victory would propel India into the final, besides marking the end of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Whereas, Bangladesh’s victory will not immediately book their spot in the summit clash, but would put them in a strong position to advance.