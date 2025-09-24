Enzo Maresca defends Garnacho after tough Chelsea debut

Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho applauds fans as he walks off to be substituted against Lincoln City in a Carabao Cup match at LNER Stadium in Lincoln on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

LINCOLN: Chelsea’s head coach Enzo Maresca praised Alejandro Garnacho’s performance as Chelsea beat Lincoln by 2-1 in the Carabao Cup at the LNER Stadium on Tuesday.

League One side Lincoln stunned Chelsea when Rob Street put them ahead in the 42nd minute. However, the Club World Cup holders turned the tie around straight after the interval, with Tyrique George levelling in the 48th minute and Facundo Buonanotte scoring the winner two minutes later.

Garnacho, a £40 million summer signing from Manchester United, made his first start for Chelsea but struggled to make an impression and was heavily booed by Lincoln fans before being substituted in the 59th minute.

Despite this, Maresca insisted the winger handled the occasion well.

Speaking to an international news platform, Maresca said it was not an easy game, but overall, Garnacho and Jamie Gittens played well.

“It was not an easy game. That’s why I was upset first half because we know we need to do better,” he stated.

"But overall, him Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, they did very well.”

The Chelsea boss admitted he had to deliver stern words to his players after a poor opening 45 minutes when asked if his team received an angry team talk, he replied

"No, because we prepared the game thinking exactly in the way it was the first-half,” he clarified.

Coach also highlighted the difficulties for his young squad. Maresca noted that several players were encountering this type of contest for the first time, as Gittens and Jorrel Hato had never played this type of game before.

“This kind of game, you have to play in a different way, you have to play in a different way. It’s more about desire, and we struggled in the first half,” he concluded.