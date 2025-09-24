John Cena’s opponent confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena poses for the audience during Monday Night RAW at Mass Mutual Center on September 15, 2025 in Springfield, Massachusetts. - WWE

John Cena’s legendary WWE career is nearing its end, with only five appearances left before he officially hangs up his boots. His next stop is WWE Crown Jewel 2025, set to take place in Perth, Australia.

Cena’s most recent outing against Brock Lesnar ended in disappointment, as he was defeated in just eight minutes in what many described as a squash match.

Speculation quickly grew that the two icons would clash again at Crown Jewel. However, WWE has now confirmed a different showdown for the 16-time world champion.

At the premium live event in Perth, John Cena will face none other than AJ Styles.

The announcement came after Cena repeatedly posted on his official X account, calling out Styles and urging WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to make the match official. Following this persistent push—and overwhelming fan support—Triple H finally confirmed the blockbuster encounter.

Cena expressed his gratitude to both WWE and the fans for making the dream match a reality.

“I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles … the FANS! Two posts with over 10 million views and so many of you let yourselves be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg, you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s best for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!” Cena wrote.

For the unversed, Cena and Styles share one of WWE’s most iconic rivalries of the last decade.

Between 2016 and 2018, the two delivered a series of critically acclaimed matches, including their instant classics at SummerSlam 2016 and Royal Rumble 2017.

Cena famously defeated Styles to capture his record-tying 16th world title during that run.

Their last clash came in 2018, and now, after seven years, the rivalry will be reignited one final time on one of WWE’s biggest stages.