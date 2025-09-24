Update on Fakhar Zaman after blow to head in Sri Lanka clash

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — ACC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman did not complain of any discomfort after sustaining a gruelling blow to his head during the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the third delivery of the second over of the Pakistan innings when Dushmantha Chameera bowled a quick bouncer that went over Fakhar’s bat and gloves before crashing into his helmet.

As per the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) safety measures, Pakistan’s physio rushed to the field and conducted a concussion test on Fakhar, who initially looked a little dazed, but fortunately, after brief medical attention, resumed his innings.

He managed to bat for a few minutes before being eventually dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana in the sixth over, scoring 17 off 19 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Although Fakhar batted after sustaining a blow to his head, the first 18 to 20 hours are considered crucial as per the ICC laws.

However, in a positive development for Pakistan, the experienced top-order batter did not complain of any discomfort after waking up, but will still undergo a precautionary medical assessment tonight.

Meanwhile, in the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match, Pakistan secured a hard-earned five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, courtesy of a collective bowling effort, followed by a match-winning partnership between all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat.

Put into bat first, Sri Lanka could only accumulate 133/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite Kamindu Mendis’s gutsy half-century.

The left-handed batter top-scored with a valiant 50 off 44 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Besides him, captain Charith Asalanka (20) and Chamika Karunaratne (17 not out) were the notable run-getters for Sri Lanka.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking three wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, followed by Hussain Talat and Haris Rauf with two each, while Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one scalp.

In response, Pakistan had to do the hard yards to chase down the 134-run target as they lost five wickets in the process.

Mohammad Nawaz top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 38 off 24 deliveries, studded with three fours and as many sixes, followed by fellow all-rounder Hussain Talat, who made 32 not out from 30 deliveries, featuring four boundaries.