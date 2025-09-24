Monte Morris agrees to deal with Pacers

An undated picture of Monte Morris. — Instagram/biggametae

Monte Morris, the free agent, has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers, international media reported on Tuesday.



Morris will begin his eleventh NBA season and will provide the Pacers with much-needed backcourt depth, as they have their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, out for the entire season due to an Achilles tendon tear.

The 30-year-old point guard has been thinking about his alternatives in recent weeks, including heading to the Euro League to showcase his skills.

He will battle for a position on the Pacers' 2025–26 squad after previously being connected to Olympiacos and Partizan Mozzart Bet from Europe's top club continental league. He may then make a comeback in the free-agent market.

The American has played exceptionally last season with an average of 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest in 45 games.

He closed the deal with the Phoenix Suns on a one-year contract worth $2.8 million last season.

Morris, a 30-year-old, was added to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, and he remained in the team for five seasons.

In addition to Denver and Phoenix, Morris has played for the Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Washington Wizards.

He is known for his consistent shooting and playmaking, and the Pacers will look to him to assist in covering Haliburton's absence this season.