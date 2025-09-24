Elina Svitolina steps back from tennis to focus on mental health

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her singles match against Spain's Paula Badosa on September 17, 2025. — Reuters

Former world number three Elina Svitolina has decided to take a break from tennis to concentrate on her mental health.



The Ukrainian on Tuesday claimed she is not in the ‘right emotional space’ to continue.

Svitolina took maternity leave in 2023 and came back strong to the circuit and made it to the Australian Open and French Open quarterfinals this year.

It is pertinent to mention that she lost her momentum after that and was defeated in the third round of Wimbledon and was eliminated at the first hurdle at Flushing Meadows.

The world number 13 helped Ukraine reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, where she was beaten in three sets by Jasmine Paolini last week.

Svitolina explained on her Instagram story that she is not ready to play and is ending the season.

She further said that sport is not about money, fame, or ranking; it is simply about being ready to fight, and at the moment, she feels she is not ready.

"I haven't been feeling like myself lately. I'm not in the right emotional space, and I don't feel ready to play, so I am therefore ending the season here," Svitolina said.

"Over the years, I've learned that this sport isn't about money, fame, or rankings - it's about being ready to fight and to give your all. Right now, I'm simply not at the level mentally or emotionally to do that.”