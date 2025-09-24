'Tigers who?' Shaheen forgets Bangladesh’s nickname ahead of Super Four clash

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi speaks during the pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan’s Super Four match against Bangladesh in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24, 2025. – Screengrab

DUBAI: Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi created a lighthearted moment on Wednesday when he appeared to forget Bangladesh’s nickname ahead of their Super Four clash in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the pre-match conference, Shaheen was asked about the team combination for Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh, referring to the team by their nickname, the “Tigers.”

The pacer replied sarcastically, “Tigers who?” He then laughed and added, “I’ll ask the head coach—sorry, I don’t know.”





When questioned about the intense attention from fans whenever India and Pakistan face each other, the 25-year-old pacer responded casually, “don't watch.”

Shaheen also highlighted Pakistan’s approach and mindset for the match, stressing the importance of a strong start, consistency throughout the game, and focusing fully on each challenge.

"Bangladesh is a good team and has been playing quite well recently. Obviously, whenever we play matches against such teams, we need to deliver the first punch ourselves and not give them any opportunity," he said.

"Yes, we have to play good cricket at all three stages, and after that, there’s the next game. Our focus is on the Bangladesh game and how to approach it," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the green shirts secured their first win of the Super Four round against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, after having lost their opening match to India.

Pakistan’s hard-fought victory over the Lankan Lions dealt a significant blow to the teams hopes of reaching the final, as they now require Bangladesh to win both of their remaining games, in addition to defeating India in their final Super Four match.

Even if the results of these fixtures go in Sri Lanka’s favor, they would still need to surpass the net run rates of both Pakistan and India to qualify for the summit clash.

However, if India defeats Bangladesh in their Super Four match on Wednesday, the Thursday clash between Pakistan and the Tigers would effectively become a virtual semi-final, simultaneously ending Sri Lanka’s campaign in the Asia Cup 2025.