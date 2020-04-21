Adil Rashid slapped with heavy fine for defaulting on taxes in England

Legspinner Adil Rashid has been named in a list of tax defaulters in England and faces an allegation of owing four years of taxes to the authorities.

Rashid, as per The Telegraph and Argus, failed to file his tax returns from 2013-2017, and has been ordered to cough up £100,280.89 in back taxes.



Furthermore, he has been punished with a penalty of £36,608.13, which is in addition to the ignominy of being named in the list that highlights tax defaulters.

Rashid, born in Bradford, is of Pakistani descent and hails from the Mirpuri community. He started his international career for England in 2009 and has since played in a 100 ODIs and 43 T20Is, but just 19 Tests - which signifies his role as a limited-overs specialist.

He was a part of England's World Cup-winning squad of 2019.

