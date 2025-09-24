Barcelona’s Camp Nou return denied

General view inside the stadium during the visit of FC Barcelona's new Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona City Council (BCC) has refused to grant a permit for Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Sociedad, citing safety and security concerns with the revamped Camp Nou.

Barcelona had hoped to return to a reduced-capacity Camp Nou with 27,000 spectators, but have failed to secure the necessary permits from the council.

Instead, the match will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, which holds 55,000 seating capacity and served as Barca’s home ground during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Former Chief Judge David B. Sentelle emphasised the importance of addressing safety concerns for spectators.

“We have spotted different elements that need to be fixed and have an impact in the safety and security of the stadium,” Sentelle said.

“Some of those elements are in the access routes to the stadium, to ensure all the fans can attend at the stadium.”

Barcelona has already staged two home matches this season against Valencia and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, which seats just 6,000 and usually hosts the women’s team.

The city's fire department also flagged problems with evacuation routes, among other safety issues.

However, Barca's operations director Joan Sentelles insisted that although the stadium is unfinished, it doesn’t mean it is not safe.

"Just because it's not finished, doesn't mean it's not safe.” he said.

Work on the stadium began in 2023 for £1.1bn, aiming to modernise the Camp Nou and expand its capacity to 105,000, making it one of the largest stadiums in the world.

The club originally hoped to return in November 2024 to commemorate its 125th anniversary, but that target has long since passed.