Isak scores first goal for Liverpool, Ekitike handed red after winner

Liverpool's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal with Curtis Jones and Rio Ngumoha against Southampton in a Carabao Cup match at Anfield in Liverpool on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Alexander Isak scored for the first time for Liverpool after joining. Hugo Ekitike was handed a red card following a late winner as the hosts down second-tier Southampton 2-1 at Anfield to book a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Isak, who was signed in a record 125 million pounds ($169.04 million) deal from Newcastle United, put Liverpool ahead with a brilliant effort in the 43rd minute.

Southampton levelled the match 1-1 in the 76th minute through Shea Charles after a glaring error by midfielder Wataru Endo.

It was Ekitike, who scored a winner with five minutes remaining in the regulation time and was sent off for a second yellow card after a shirtless celebration.

Captain of the completely different team from last weekend, Andy Robertson, said it was silly from Ekitike, but he is young and will learn from it.

"I'd be very surprised if he does it again," Robertson said.

"It's two silly bookings to pick up and obviously we miss him for Saturday.

"It's silly from his part but he's only young and he'll learn from it."

Alexander Isak, in his second start for the Reds, missed an opportunity in the first minute.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, he said it is in the early stages and that he will improve with time in a Liverpool shirt.

"It's still early, a new club and new teammates, but I feel good," he said.

"I think with all the games I get I'm only going to get better."

Meanwhile, Club World Cup champions Chelsea overcame Lincoln City in a 2-1 victory.

League One (third tier) Cardiff City upset Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Jack Grealish’s Everton was defeated by Premier League bottom team Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0.