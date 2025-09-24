Shaheen Afridi confident Pakistan can topple India in Asia Cup final

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan speaks to Abhishek Sharma of India and Shubman Gill of India during the Asia cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

ABU DHABI: Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed confidence that his team can reach the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final and defeat India if the arch-rivals meet again.

During a pre-match conference, Shaheen spoke about Pakistan’s chances against India and reiterated the team’s goal of winning the tournament.

“They have still not reached the final. When they do, then we will see them,” Shaheen said.

“We are here to win the cup. Whichever team comes to the final, we are ready to beat them,” he added.

Recently, India captain Suryakumar Yadav, after his team’s Super Four victory over Pakistan, downplayed the idea of a rivalry between the two sides, insisting that the results no longer justify such a tag.

“I would like to say one thing on this question. I feel you should stop asking about rivalry. Standards and rivalry are the same. According to me, if two teams play 15–20 matches and it’s 7–7 or 8–7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13–0, 10–1… I don’t know the stats. But this is not a rivalry anymore. I feel we just played better cricket than them.”

Shaheen responded calmly to the remarks, emphasising Pakistan’s focus on the Asia Cup.

“It is his opinion that, let him say that,” he said.

“When they reach the final, then they will see. Our job is to win the Asia Cup, and we will make a complete effort to do that,” he concluded.

Pakistan kept their campaign alive with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. India and Pakistan have already faced each other twice in this edition of the tournament, but the neighbors have never met in an Asia Cup final.

The men in blue have also won the last seven internationals against Pakistan since September 2022, including four T20Is and three ODIs.

Bangladesh, who face India on Wednesday and Pakistan on Thursday, stand in the way of a potential final clash between the two rivals in Dubai on Sunday.

Despite India winning both earlier encounters in this edition, Shaheen remained bullish after taking 3–28 against Sri Lanka.