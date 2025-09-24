WATCH: Salman Agha, officials console Dunith Wellalage after father’s passing

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha along with other team officials

ABU DHABI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, along with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Chief Operating Manager Sumair Ahmed Syed, PCB advisor Salman Naseer, and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, offered condolences to Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage following the death of his father.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on its official social media accounts showing the team management and captain consoling the 22-year-old spinner during this difficult time.

Wellalage received the heartbreaking news shortly after Sri Lanka’s six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, a victory that secured their place in the Super Four stage.

His father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away from a heart attack while the young cricketer was on national duty.

In an emotional Instagram post, Wellalage expressed his grief while extending heartfelt gratitude to those who supported him and his family.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who stood by me and my family during the most painful time of my life, after the passing of my beloved father. Losing him has left a void that can never be filled, but the love, strength, and support I received gave me the courage to keep moving forward," he wrote.

The spinner specifically thanked Sri Lanka Cricket, his sponsors, law enforcement authorities, medical staff, former schools, and cricket clubs for their support.

"My heartfelt gratitude goes to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, CDB Bank, Munchee, Moratuwa Police, Panadura Hospital, Colts Cricket Club, St. Sebastian College, St. Joseph's College, and Prince of Wales' College Old Boys' Association for being there for me and my family," he said.

Wellalage also acknowledged the guidance of former players, coaches, and teammates, including Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahinda Halangoda, Charith Asalanka, and the entire national squad.

"A special thank you to Sanath Sir, Mahinda Halangoda Sir, and the entire national coaching staff, as well as Charith Aiya and my brothers in the Sri Lanka National Team. Your presence, kindness, and guidance meant more to me than words can ever express," he added.

Finally, he reserved his deepest gratitude for the people of Sri Lanka, whose prayers and messages gave him strength during this tragedy.

"Most importantly, I want to thank the people of Sri Lanka. Your prayers, messages, and unconditional support reminded me that I am never alone," he said.

Concluding his note, the young all-rounder vowed to honor his father’s dream by continuing to pursue his cricketing journey.

"My father's dream was for me to continue this journey, and with all of you beside me, I will do everything I can to honor him," Wellalage said.