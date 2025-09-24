Kylian Mbappe shines as Real Madrid outclass Levante

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal against Levante in LaLiga on September 23, 2025. — Reuters

VALENCIA: French striker Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half brace as Real Madrid cruised to a commanding 4-1 victory over Levante in LaLiga at the Ciutat de Valencia on Tuesday, making a perfect start to their league campaign.



Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior gave Madrid the breakthrough in the 28th minute with a stunning outside-foot strike into the far corner.

Soon after, teenage sensation Mastantuono doubled the lead, calmly finishing to put Los Blancos firmly in control.

Levante pulled one back in the 54th minute when Ivan Romero’s deflected shot fell kindly for Etta Eyong, who made no mistake in reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Madrid, however, quickly reasserted their dominance. Mbappe restored the two-goal cushion from the penalty spot with a cheeky chip down the middle before adding his second just three minutes later.

The Frenchman latched onto Arda Güler’s perfectly weighted through ball, rounded the goalkeeper, and slotted into an empty net to complete his brace.

The win lifts Real Madrid to the top of LaLiga with 18 points from six matches.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso praised Vinicius for his decisive performance and highlighted the team’s growing chemistry.

“Vinicius played a decisive and very important role tonight,” Alonso said. “We are in a phase of growth and construction. It’s only the beginning of the season, and there’s still a long way to go. We are building a solid foundation to be competitive in the Champions League, LaLiga, and Copa del Rey.

“I see the players feeling energised and connected, which is important. There are still things to improve, but we are on the right track.”

Levante remain 16th in the table and will next face Getafe, while Madrid turn their focus to the Madrid derby against Atletico on Saturday.