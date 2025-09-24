Scheduling clash puts South Africa–West Indies T20I series at risk

South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks (right) plays a shot during the second T20I against West Indies in Tarouba on August 25, 2025. – AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa could be forced to shorten their only men’s international home series this summer – against the West Indies – to allow both teams enough time to travel to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The Proteas are scheduled to host the West Indies for five T20Is between January 27 and February 6. However, the T20 World Cup is expected to run from February 7 to March 8, creating a scheduling clash.

The ICC’s official support period, during which teams are expected to arrive in host countries and play optional warm-up matches, begins on January 31, earlier than the originally planned February 3.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had structured its calendar on the assumption that there would be sufficient time for players to travel after the home series.

Warm-up matches are not compulsory, with teams allowed to request between zero and two fixtures. If two warm-up games are chosen, the support period extends to a week before the tournament opener.

CSA is currently in talks with Cricket West Indies to confirm when the visitors plan to arrive in the subcontinent and whether they intend to play warm-ups.

Even if the West Indies opt out of warm-up matches, CSA may still be forced to cancel at least two of the five scheduled T20Is, as the final two games are slated for February 3 and 6.

The matches cannot be advanced because the SA20 league finishes only on January 25. Venues under consideration for the series include Paarl, Newlands, Buffalo Park in East London, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

England and Sri Lanka narrowly avoid similar issues, as their three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka concludes on February 3, with the advantage of already being based in one of the host nations.

This season will see no other men’s international fixtures in South Africa. The Proteas’ all-format tour of India wraps up on December 19, leaving no space before the SA20 window. The domestic league, rescheduled to begin on December 26, was moved into the festive period.

The reduced calendar is also part of CSA’s broader plan to keep the summer less crowded in preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which South Africa will co-host. Drop-in pitches are being developed across the country as part of this effort.

Next season, however, promises a far busier schedule, with South Africa hosting ten home Tests (eight men’s and two women’s), including three-match series against Australia and England.