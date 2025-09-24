Shoaib Malik hails Agha’s ‘street-smart’ captaincy in Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka

Salman Agha, captain of Pakistan looks on after the toss ahead of the Asia Cup match between United Arab Emirates and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 17, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ACC

ABU DHABI: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik heaped praise on Salman Ali Agha’s leadership, describing his captaincy as “street smart,” flexible, and calm during Pakistan’s five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Super Four clash on Tuesday.

In his post-match analysis, Malik drew a clear contrast between Agha’s approach and that of his predecessors.

“The way Salman led today was far better than some of the previous captaincies we’ve seen,” Malik said.

He emphasised that Agha demonstrated maturity and awareness beyond his years.

“On the field he showed real street-smartness and made good calls — like when he handed the ball to Hussain Talat at just the right moment,” Malik reflected.

Malik further noted that the 31-year-old skipper did not appear restricted to a rigid game plan.

“Salman doesn’t look like he is bound to one fixed plan. Today, the captaincy we saw was exactly what the situation demanded,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of adaptability, the veteran all-rounder remarked that while teams often prepare bowling plans in advance, successful captains adjust according to the game’s flow.

“You often walk in with a plan about who will bowl when, but you must move with the conditions and what the situation demands,” he explained.

To reinforce his point, Malik cited India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as an example of how bowlers should be used according to match situations rather than sticking to pre-planned patterns.

“Bumrah is often used differently depending on the match situation — that is how captains need to think, and Salman showed that kind of flexibility today,” he concluded.

Earlier in the match, Agha won the toss and opted to field first. The decision paid off as Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, restricted Sri Lanka to 133/8 in 20 overs.

Afridi struck early, while disciplined middle-overs bowling kept the opposition in check.

In pursuit of the modest target, Pakistan stumbled with a dramatic collapse, losing four wickets in just three overs.

However, a crucial unbeaten stand between Mohammad Nawaz (38*), Hussain Talat (32*), and a steady knock from Sahibzada Farhan (24) guided Pakistan to a hard-fought five-wicket victory.

For the unversed, the Green Shirts will play their final group-stage match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.