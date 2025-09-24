Abrar Ahmed breaks into top five, Sahibzada Farhan surges in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed (left) and opening batter Sahibzada Farhan. - ECB/AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed and opening batter Sahibzada Farhan have made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings, following their impressive performances in the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

In the ICC T20I batters’ rankings, Farhan, who scored a crucial 58 runs in the recent Super Four clash against India, climbed 31 places to 24th with 589 points.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and opener Fakhar Zaman also improved, moving up three places each to 64th and 66th respectively.

Meanwhile, senior duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continued to slip down the charts, having last featured in a T20I for Pakistan in 2024. Babar dropped nine places to 35th, while Rizwan fell five spots to 38th.

Struggling opener Saim Ayub slid eight places to 55th, middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz dropped 11 spots to 58th, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris slipped one place to 90th.

India’s Abhishek Sharma retained his position as the No. 1 T20I batter, followed by England’s Phil Salt in second, while Tilak Varma leapfrogged Jos Buttler to claim third.

On the bowling front, spinner Abrar Ahmed made the biggest headlines, jumping 12 places to break into the top five for the first time.

He now sits at fourth with 703 points, edging closer to a top-three finish.

Pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf also rose in the standings, climbing to 25th and 28th respectively after strong performances in recent matches.

However, not all bowlers fared well. Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem slipped three places to 14th, Mohammad Nawaz dropped 13 spots to 46th, and pacer Abbas Afridi fell three places to 44th.

India’s Varun Chakaravarthy remains the top-ranked T20I bowler, followed by New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy in second and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein in third.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Saim Ayub held on to his fifth position with 201 points, while Mohammad Nawaz rose one place to 17th.

Shadab Khan dropped five places to 35th, while Faheem Ashraf surged 12 places to 39th. Shaheen Afridi and Agha Salman both climbed 14 and 11 places respectively, now tied at 71st.

India’s Hardik Pandya continues to lead the all-rounders’ chart, with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi second and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza third.