Djokovic to make Shanghai Masters return after US Open setback

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semifinal of the men?s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sep 5, 2025. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: Former world number one Novak Djokovic will return to action at the Shanghai Masters next month, following his semifinal defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, tournament organisers confirmed on Tuesday.



The ATP Masters 1000 event will take place from October 1 to October 12, with Djokovic making his 14th main-draw appearance.

The Serbian star has lifted the trophy four times in Shanghai but has not added a Grand Slam title to his tally this year, with current world number one Carlos Alcaraz and number two Jannik Sinner dominating the majors.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has found it increasingly difficult in recent seasons to overcome the new generation at the top of men’s tennis.

Organisers welcomed him back with a social media post that read: “He’s back. Our four-time champ, @DjokerNole, will return to Shanghai this year.”

Djokovic admitted after his US Open exit that he feels better equipped in best-of-three set formats, such as the Shanghai Masters, compared to the longer Grand Slam battles.

Last year, the 38-year-old reached the final in Shanghai but was beaten in straight sets by Sinner.

This year’s edition promises a star-studded field, with Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas all confirmed to compete.

Meanwhile, the tennis world is mourning the loss of Nikola Pilic, who passed away on Monday. Djokovic, who trained under him, described the late Croatian legend as his “tennis father.”