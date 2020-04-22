Darren Lehmann narrates heart surgery ordeal on eve of 50th birthday

Photo: AFP

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann has revealed his ordeal of undergoing triple bypass surgery and opened up over his fears of not living until his 51st birthday, Cricbuzz reported.

According to Lehmann, he was experiencing discomfort in his chest a day before his 50th birthday and was rushed to the hospital.

"I was having cold sweats, and it felt like someone was pushing down on top of my chest," Lehmann said. "So we rang the medical officer of where I was staying and they got the ambulance straight there."

Following an angiogram, it was confirmed that the former cricketer had three blockages and was taken to surgery on his 50th birthday. He expressed relief over realising the cause of his discomfort.

"Not knowing what was wrong... it's always the not knowing (that's hardest); once you know, it's okay - you start to get some answers, start to get some confidence from the surgeons and the nurses."

As of yet, the former cricketer said that he was on the road to recovery albeit not an easy one.

"I'm feeling better now, but still quite sore in the chest at times," Lehmann said.

"You hope everything's healing, and you have good days and really bad days, and you pick and choose how you deal with them. You speak through it with different people, and my family is always there."



