Kremer dominates as Orioles shut out Rays in series opener

BALTIMORE: Dean Kremer delivered a commanding performance with 6 1/3 shutout innings to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 6-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of their three-game series at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

Kremer was in control from start to finish, allowing just one hit—a single to Chandler Simpson in the fourth inning—while striking out four and issuing no walks. The win marked his third against the Rays this season and only his third in his last 11 starts.

Colton Cowser powered Baltimore’s offense with a two-run homer in the sixth inning, his 16th of the season, bringing him within one of team leader Jackson Holliday.

Cowser, Coby Mayo, and Jordan Westburg each collected two hits as the Orioles tallied 11 overall, strengthening their bid to climb out of the American League East basement and closing in on the fourth-place Rays.

Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot lasted only three innings, giving up three runs. Reliever Ian Seymour surrendered the remaining three across four innings.

The Orioles struck early, scoring twice in the first on Gunnar Henderson’s sacrifice fly and Tyler O’Neill’s RBI groundout. Henderson added another RBI in the third, while Westburg drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Baltimore’s bullpen sealed the win as Jose Castillo, Colin Selby, and Yaramil Hiraldo combined with Kremer for a two-hitter. Josh Lowe delivered Tampa Bay’s only other hit in the seventh.

The game began after a weather delay of more than an hour, but Orioles fans left happy after witnessing a dominant all-around performance from their team.