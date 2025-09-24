Oneil Cruz powers Pittsburgh Pirates past Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz high fives teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sep 23, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Oneil Cruz blasted a two-run homer and five Pittsburgh relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings, lifting the Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB clash at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday.

Cruz capped a decisive three-run third inning with his 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot to left off Brady Singer that stretched the Pirates’ lead to 4-0.

The rally began with Jack Suwinski’s double, followed by Nick Yorke’s RBI single and Alexander Canario’s double to set the stage.

Singer (8-11) lasted 5 1/3 innings, surrendering seven hits and four runs.

Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz continued his hot form, going 3-for-3 with his 21st home run in the second inning to cut the deficit to 4-2. But the Reds’ offense sputtered late, grounding into double plays in each of the final three innings.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings but did not factor into the decision.

Left-hander Hunter Barco (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless sixth inning in his Major League debut, while Dennis Santana closed it out in the ninth for his 15th save.

The Reds entered the night tied with the Mets for the final National League wild-card spot, with Arizona just a game back. The loss dealt a blow to Cincinnati’s postseason hopes.

With the win, the Pirates improved to 68-89, playing spoiler to their division rival’s playoff chase.