Omair’s ton bolsters Karachi Blues’ lead over Rawalpindi despite Mumtaz’s six-for

KARACHI: Top-order batter Omair Bin Yousuf scored a brisk century to strengthen Karachi Blues’ command on the second day of their final-round Group B match of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy against Rawalpindi here at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Karachi Blues resumed their response to Rawalpindi’s 184 all out from 195/2 and added 230 more runs to their overnight score to secure a massive 241-run lead.

Omair remained the top-scorer with 100 off 138 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and two sixes, while Usman Khan and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori made significant contributions with 47 and 45, respectively.

Mehran Mumtaz was the pick of the bowlers for Rawalpindi, taking six wickets for 155 runs in 40.3 overs, while Mubasir Khan and Saad Masood took two each.

Trailing by a daunting 241 runs, Rawalpindi’s batting unit displayed grit and reached 100/2 at the end of the second day’s play.

Opening batter Abdul Faseeh remained their top-scorer on the second day with an unbeaten 47 off 84 deliveries and will resume their innings on the penultimate day with Taimur Khan, who had made 10 not out.

For Karachi Blues, Mohammad Asghar and Ashiq Ali claimed one wicket apiece on the second day.

At the National Bank Stadium here, skipper Zain Abbas’s unbeaten century helped Multan fight back after Larkana finished their first innings on 329 all out in 95 overs.

Earlier in the day, Larkana resumed their innings from 327/7 but could add two more runs to their overnight score for the remaining three wickets.

Middle-order batter Sabit Ali top-scored with an unbeaten 141 off 259 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and a six. Malhar Rasool (54) and Ghulam Raza (69) lent notable support with respective half-centuries.

Mohammad Shan was the pick of the bowlers for Multan, taking four wickets, followed by Faisal Akram with three, while Mohammad Ismail bagged two.

In response, Multan finished the second day at 322/1, trailing by a mere seven runs with nine wickets in hand.

Skipper Zain top-scored with an unbeaten 158 off 201 deliveries with the help of 13 fours and two sixes, and will resume Multan’s response on the penultimate day with Ahmar Ashfaq, not out on 69.

Waqar Hussain was the only Multan batter to be dismissed on the second day, scoring 72 off 122 deliveries.

Captain Zahid Mehmood picked up the solitary wicket for Larkana.

The remaining Group B fixture of the final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, underway here at the SBP Sports Complex, saw FATA securing a 210-run lead over Dera Murad Jamali on the second day.

FATA resumed their first innings from 288/6 and could add 23 more to their overnight score for the loss of the remaining four wickets and were consequently bowled out for 311 in 95.4 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Rehan Afridi remained the top-scorer with a 135-ball 79 as he was retired out.

Mohammad Shahid led the bowling charge for Dera Murad Jamali with four wickets, while Saleem Mal and Abu Huraira bagged two each.

In response, Dera Murad Jamali’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 153 in 52 overs, courtesy of four-wicket hauls by opposing captain Asif Afridi and Arshadullah.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Shahid remained the top-scorer for Dera Murad Jamali with a 28-ball 24, while No.9 Saleem Mal was the next-best run-getter with an unbeaten 19.

With a 158-run advantage in their favour, FATA had a forgetful start to their second innings as they had been reduced to 52/3 at the end of day’s play.

Taimur Ali and Mal, unbeaten on two and zero, respectively, will resume FATA’s second innings on the penultimate day.

On the second day of the final-round Group A match at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Quetta were trailing Lahore Blues by 147 runs despite Bismillah Khan’s unbeaten century.

Lahore Blues resumed their first innings from 445/9 and could add five more to their overnight score to eventually get bowled out for 450 in 90.3 overs.

Umar Siddiq top-scored with 130 off 147 deliveries, laced with 20 boundaries, including three sixes, while skipper Imran Butt (69), Mohammad Saleem and Khawaja Mohammad Abdullah (50) made handy contributions.

Ehsanullah and Khalil Ahmed jointly led Quetta’s bowling charge with four-wicket hauls, while Mohammad Ibrahim Snr struck twice.

In response, Quetta had reached 303/6 at the end of the second day’s play, trailing by 147 runs with four wickets in hand.

Middle-order Bismillah Khan led Quetta’s batting charge with an unbeaten 173 off 209 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and five sixes. Wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah offered notable support with his 193-ball 62.

Bismillah will resume Quetta’s response on the penultimate day alongside Ehsanullah, who is yet to score a run.

Sajjad Khan was the standout bowler for Lahore Blues on the second day, taking three wickets, while Abubakar bagged two.

In another Group A match, Faisalabad had secured a slender 51-run lead over Hyderabad when the stumps were drawn on the second day at Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

At the start of day two, Hyderabad resumed their response to Faisalabad’s 169 all out from 41/1 and could add 146 more to their overnight score to eventually get booked for 189 in 80.1 overs, which gave them a meagre 20-run lead.

Opening batter Zain-ul-Abidin waged a lone battle for Hyderabad with a gutsy century and top-scored with 107 off 249 deliveries, comprising 11 boundaries.

No.9 batter Mustafa Nasir was the next-best run-getter for Hyderabad with a 26-ball 27.

For Faisalabad, Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Asad Raza took three wickets each, followed by Shehzad Gul with two, while Atiq-ur-Rehman made one scalp.

Trailing by 20 runs, Faisalabad had a decent start to their second innings as they had reached 71/1 at the end of the second day’s play.

Opening batter Faham-ul-Haq, unbeaten on 48, will resume their second innings on the penultimate day with Asad Raza, not out on four.

For Hyderabad, Waris Ali claimed the solitary wicket in the second innings thus far.

The remaining Group A match of the final round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, underway at the Multan Cricket Stadium, saw Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) trailing Karachi Whites by 337 runs on the second day with nine wickets in hand.

Karachi Whites resumed their first innings from 284/5 and added a handy 166 more to their total to finish at a mammoth 450 all out in 136 overs, courtesy of wicketkeeper batter Saifullah Bangash’s century.

Bangash top-scored with an unbeaten 110 off 184 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries, while Mohammad Taha could add seven more to his overnight score of 91 and fell agonisingly short of a century.

For AJK, Zaman Khan, Jawad Imtiaz and Faizan Saleem picked up two wickets each, while Usman Yousaf and skipper Hasan Raza made one scalp apiece.

In response, the AJK were 113/1 at the conclusion of the second day as skipper Hasan and Hasnain Shamir recovered them from 2/1.

Hasan and Hasnain, unbeaten on 64 and 42, respectively, will resume AJK’s response on the penultimate day.

Maaz Khurram was the solitary wicket-taker for Karachi Whites on the second day.