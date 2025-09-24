Akhtar, Misbah sound alarm on Pakistan’s middle-order despite win over Sri Lanka

The collage of photos shows former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (left) and captain Misbah-ul-Haq. - Instagram

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and ex-captain Misbah-ul-Haq have voiced concerns about Pakistan’s fragile middle order following the team’s victory against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash of the ongoing ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Despite Pakistan securing an important win, both stalwarts believe the side’s recurring middle-order problems remain unresolved and could prove costly in bigger matches.

Speaking on a local sports platform, Akhtar praised individual performances but warned that Pakistan’s team composition still lacked balance.

“Hats off to him, good job, well done. He proved his selection right. But in what kind of circumstances did you play at a run-a-ball? Whenever pressure came, Nawaz eased it for you, that’s the reality. You took two wickets, scored some runs, so eventually you got the Man of the Match. Nothing against him, nothing to take away from him. But again, Pakistan’s selection — even after winning this match — is not right. Even if you go on to win the whole tournament, you don’t have proper role-specific players,” Akhtar remarked.

The Rawalpindi Express further dissected Pakistan’s batting weaknesses, particularly against spin bowling.

“There’s still room for error: your middle order cannot play spin. Salman Ali Agha can’t build an innings. Haris — again — when the ball comes close to the body, he manages, but against the ball coming in, he gets stuck; if it’s away, he chases it. He’s a good talent and an impact player, but only if he understands when to hit, when not to hit, and how to rotate strike — mixing boundaries with singles according to the pitch. He has intent, but playing irrational shots makes him look bad. The problem is there in the middle order, which cannot play spin,” he added.

Sharing his perspective, Misbah acknowledged that Pakistan’s chase could have slipped away had Nawaz and Hussain Talat not steadied the innings.

“When the game came down to Nawaz and Hussain Talat, it had become very tough, like in any match. In this kind of situation, even if the run rate is just six an over, you know that if one more wicket falls, the match can slip away from you. And then the pressure increases, especially on a player whose selection itself is being questioned. Nawaz isn’t even bowling right now, but I think it was a very good innings under pressure,” Misbah said.

The former coach agreed with Akhtar’s broader point, stressing that Pakistan’s middle order continues to be a liability.

“Akhtar was right when he said that in another game, if you’re chasing 170-180, it’s a different scenario. But whatever the case, in this situation at least they delivered; otherwise, this match could have turned into the worst scenario if Hussain Talat hadn’t played sensibly, and if Nawaz hadn’t batted brilliantly to ease the pressure. In that sense, a win is a win,” he added.

Misbah, however, emphasised that Pakistan must fix its batting approach if it wants to compete against stronger opponents in the tournament.

“Basically, you have to address the middle-order issues we talked about after the last match. These pitches aren’t the kind where you just get a start and then throw it away. If you’ve scored 24 off 10 balls, you’ve enjoyed yourself, but then in the last over of the powerplay, two wickets are falling and you’re leaving the next batter under pressure, saying ‘you take over now,’” he said.

The 51-year-old warned that Pakistan’s top order must turn good starts into big innings, stressing that chasing small targets needs senior batters’ responsibility rather than leaving pressure on the middle order.

“We really need to think about this. Once the game is in your hand, and the target is only 133, ideally someone from the top order should score 70-80 runs in a good match. That would ease the pressure; otherwise, our middle order will always remain under pressure. When quality spinners come in, it will get difficult for us to handle,” he concluded.